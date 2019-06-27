Trump Toohey: What's The Name of Serena Williams' Sister?

1. While everyone else is out here trying to make “meat” vegan, Arby’s is flipping the trend to make a vegetable out of meat. Arby’s brand executive chef has invented the “Marrot,” which is a meat carrot made out of turkey. I guess this all makes sense as Arby’s slogan is “We have the ____”





Meats



2. Serena Williams is on the cover of the Wheaties box. She’s the second African American female tennis player to grace the cover. What’s her sister’s name, who is also a professional tennis player?



Venus Williams



3. Beth Chapman, wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman and co-star of “Dog The Bounty Hunter,” has passed away at 51. Her passing comes after a lengthy battle with cancer. The last episode of “Dog The Bounty Hunter” aired in which year? 2012? 2014? Or 2016?



2012



4. New to the box office this weekend is Annabelle Comes Home and Yesterday. Spooky doll Annabelle made its debut in what horror movie? The Conjuring? The Exorcism? Or The Blair Witch Project?



The Conjuring​



5. The trailer for the last season of Orange Is The New Black dropped, the show will end on July 26th. In the first episode, Piper is sentenced originally to how long in prison? 15 months? 17 months? 19 months?



15 months