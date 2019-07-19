Trump Toohey: What's The Name of The Second Lion King?

1. As you may know, July is National Ice Cream Month, and National Ice Cream Day is coming up this Sunday. We all have our own favorite flavors, but according to a new report, America’s favorite is still vanilla. Vanilla! How can the favorite flavor be vanilla?! All I need you to do is name any other flavor of ice cream.



Lots of Options

2. The trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick” dropped yesterday. What was the first single in the iconic Oscar-award winning soundtrack for Top Gun?

Danger Zone

3. Whew mama is it going to be a hot day today. Can you name this “Hot” song? As in, the word “hot” is in the title. Here’s some of the lyrics:

“Penthouse, roof top, birds I feedin

No deceivin, nothin up my sleeve, no teasin”

Nelly – Hot in Here

4. The live action version of The Lion King comes out today. What’s the name of the second Lion King? Is it Simba’s Pride, Simba’s Tale or Simba’s Strike?

Simba’s Pride​

5. The nominations for the 2019 Emmys have been released, and “Game Of Thrones” star Gwendoline Christie is up for Supporting Actress… but it turns out it wasn’t HBO that got her the nod. Christie nominated herself for the award. She forked over her own $225 self-entry fee and secured the nomination. Which role did she play in “Game of Thrones” to earn the nod?

Brienne of Tarth