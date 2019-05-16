Trump Toohey: What's The Name of The Pringles Man On The Can?

1. There’s a petition going around social media which asks for Game of Thrones’ eight season to be RE-DONE! This show also had a terrible eighth season which ran from 2005-2006. Part of the reason the season was panned was the departure of Ashton Kutcher.



That 70’s Show

2. With Cedar Point tickets up for grabs, let’s play another round of “Name that coaster”. This ride opened in 1976. It’s a steel roller coaster that spans the midway. It was the first coaster with 3 inversions and the first coaster to span a midway when it opened. Can you “Name that Coaster”?

Corkscrew

3. Big Bang Theory, the final episode, is tonight. There are only 2 characters o nthe show that appeared in every single episode. That would be Jim Parsons and his character Sheldon, and Johnny Galecki who plays this character.

Leonard

4. Britney Spears’ manager says that Britney might never perform again. We’re wishing her well. What was the name of her first Las Vegas Residency that took place from 2013 to 2017? Hint: It’s named after a Britney Spears song

Britney: Piece of Me

5. Pringles has a new flavor hitting Walgreens, but we have no idea what flavor it is. That’s because this one is the Mystery Flavor and Pringles will pay you $10,000 if you can correctly figure it out. What is the name of the moustachioed man on the Pringles Can?

Julius Pringles