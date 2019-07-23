Trump Toohey: What's The Name of Mister Rogers' Cat Who Says "Meow Meow"?

1. Popsicle is bringing back the classic double pops! That’s right, Justin Bieber’s tweet was retweeted 100,000 times so they will return. Can you give me any flavor of popsicle?





A lot of options



2. Odell Beckham Jr. is on the cover of the new issue of GQ. Which one of these is NOTa men’s magazine: Men’s Journal, Men’s Life or Men’s Health



Men’s Life​



3. Riverdale duo Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have broken up after two years of dating. Is Cole’s twin Dylan Sprouse single or taken?



Taken – Barbara Palvin



4. Have you seen Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers? Incredible. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” hits theatres on November 22nd. On the show “Mr Rogers Neighborhood” this character has a habit of randomly inserting "meow" into her sentences due to being a cat. What’s her name?



Henrietta



5. Taylor Swift is going to be sharing some big news with fans today at 5 pm. The singer announced she’ll be going live on Instagram, noting, “I have some stuff I’m reeeeeally excited to tell you about…” Hmmm, maybe it’s another collaboration from her new album that drops next month. What’s the name of that album?



Lover