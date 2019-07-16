Trump Toohey: What's The Name of The Lead Singer of The Band Nickelback?

1. Avril Lavigne just dropped a new music video. The clip is for the song “I Fell in Love With the Devil," from her recently released album “Head Above Water.” Uh oh. UH OH! Could the devil be her most recent ex, and front man for the band Nickelback. What’s his Name?

Chad Kroeger

2. Guess what’s coming back? Making the Band is returning to MTV in 2020 with Diddy once again at the helm. Which one of these groups were formed from the original version of “Making the Band”? One Direction? O-Town? Backstreet Boys?

O-Town

3. Yesterday, EA Sports released the first round of player ratings that will be featured in the "Madden 20" game when it releases on Aug. 2. Baker Mayfield with a solid 83 rating, but leading the Browns players with a 96 rating is this Browns WR.

Odell Beckham Jr

4. Unfortunately, JR Smith was waived by the Cavaliers yesterday. JR Smith has been a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers since WHAT YEAR? 2013, 2014 or 2015?

2015​

5. Actor Austin Butler will be playing Elvis in the new Elvis biopic while Tom Hanks will play Elvis’ manager. Elvis was born in Mississippi but moved and later was known for being from which US city?

Memphis