Trump Toohey: What's The Name of Hootie and the Blowfish's Debut Album?

1. The Cheesecake Factory is giving away 40,000 slices of free cheesecake starting Wednesday! The sweet deal is in celebration of the restaurant's 40th anniversary. Details online at christmas102.com. Can you name any flavor cheesecake at the Cheesecake Factory?



Original, Coffee and Crème, Oreo, Toasted Marshmallow S/mores

Fresh Strawberry, Lemon Mirague, Adams Peanut butter Fudge, Godiva Chocolate

Cinnabon, Red Velvet Cake, Dulce De Leche, White Chocolate Raspberry, Mango Key Lime

Reese Peanut Butter Chocolate, Fresh Banana Cream, White Cocolate Caramel Macadamia Nut, Lemon Raspberry Cream, Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Tuxedo, Hershey Chocolate Bar, 30th Anniversary Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Hazelnut, Vanilla Bean, Tiramisu, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Key Lime, Pumpkin, Peppermint Bark, Pumpkin Pecan

Salted Caramel



2. Shopping for someone with a really big sweet tooth this year? Then you’ll want to know that Snickers are now being sold by the yard! Nuts? Or no nuts? In a Snickers…



YES



3. In success of Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen will be touring across the country next year! Unfortunately the closest dates will be in Pittsburgh and Columbus. They’ll be touring with Adam Lambert as the lead singer. Adam Lambert finished runner up in season 8 of American Idol. Who won that season?



Kris Allen



4. Stop on in to Applebee’s during December for their $1 Dollar Jolly drink. This vodka-based cocktail is created with cherry or green apple mix, and it’s served with a real wrapped Jolly Rancher candy on the side. Which one of these Jolly Rancher flavors is not an original flavor? Watermelon? Grape? Lemon? Fire Stix?



Lemon



5. Hootie and the Blowfish is back together! Along with Barenaked Ladies, they’re coming to Blossom next July! What was the name of their debut studio album that dropped in 1994 and sold over 14 million copies.



Cracked Rear View