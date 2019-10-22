Trump Toohey: What's The Name of the Ghost in The Legend of Sleepy Hollow?

1. Odell Beckham Jr. showed a little too much skin during the Seahawks game and now he’s got to pay up. Specifically, the NFL fined him $14,037 for his uniform pants not covering his knees during the Seahawks game. Odell is famously known for this type of catch: One Handed? Two Handed? Or catching the ball with his facemask?



One Handed

2. Last night was week 6 of ‘Dancing with the Stars”, and I won’t spoil anything for the 3 people that watch the show. Anyway, what is the name of the trophy that you receive if you are the winner of ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

The Mirrorball Trophy

3. The 2019 World Series starts tonight and unfortunately won’t be including the Cleveland Indians. Can you name either of the two teams in this year’s World Series?

Washington Nationals

Houston Astros

4. Burger King is releasing a Ghost Whisper. Let’s play a round of Guess That Ghost! This ghost chases Ichabod Crane in The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. What’s the name of that ghost?

The Headless Horseman ​

5. The trailer for Season 3 of The Crown dropped. It will star Olivia Coleman who won an Oscar this year for Best Actress in what movie?

The Favourite