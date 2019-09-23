Trump Toohey: What's The Name of the First Rambo Movie?

1. ‘The Price is Right Live’ is coming to the Akron Civic Theatre on November 14th. Who is the current host of ‘The Price is Right’?



Drew Carey



2. Yesterday marked the 25th anniversary of the debut of “Friends,” and Meghan Trainor helped mark the occasion by releasing a cover of the classic theme song “I’ll Be There For You “ which was originally done by this group.



The Rembrandts



3. We knew Liam Neeson was coming to town to film a movie, now we know where. He’ll be filming scenes for a new movie called “The Minuteman” in Wellington. Liam has been nominated for an Academy Award in the category of “Best Actor” for this movie released 26 years ago.



Schindler’s List



4. The Emmys were last night. What does the Emmy award statue hold up in her hands? A globe, an electron, or a star?



An electron



5. Downton Abbey topped the weekend box office with 31 million, while the latest edition of Rambo opened with 19 million. What was the name of the first Rambo movie that came out in 1982?



First Blood