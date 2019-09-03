Trump Toohey: What's The Name of The First Harry Potter Book? (U.S. or European Title!)

1. Airbnb is offering free housing for Hurricane Dorian evacuees. More than 800 Airbnb hosts are opening their doors in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Alabama. The “BNB” in “AirBnb” stands for what?



Bed and Breakfast

2. Valerie Harper has died. The 80-year-old succumbed to a long battle with several cancers on Friday. Valerie competed on the 17th season of this American dance competition television series in 2013.

Dancing with the Stars

3. Taylor Swift goes #1 on the Billboard 200 with her new album “Lover”. Which female pop artist did not top the Billboard 200 this year? Ariana Grande, Beyoncé or Lady Gaga?

Beyoncé (debuted at #2)

4. Kevin Hart is recovering after a serious car accident. Police have said that Hart has "major back injuries" after the fire department sawed off the roof to free him from the inside of the car. Kevin’s highest grossing movie at the box office was this film, released at the end of 2017, and also starred Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle



5. Harry Potter books were pulled out of a Nashville school due to the book having ‘spells’. What’s the name of the first Harry Potter book?



Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone​ / Sorcerer's Stone