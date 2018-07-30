Trump Toohey: What's The Name of the College in Animal House?

1. MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: FALLOUT DOMINATED AT THE BOX OFFICE OVER THE WEEKEND PULLING IN ALMOST $62 MILLION DOLLARS. IN THE MISSION IMPOSSILBE SERIES OF FILMS, THIS ACTOR PLAYS THE ROLE OF ETHAN HUNT.



TOM CRUISE

2. HAPPY NATIONAL CHEESECAKE DAY! TO CELEBRATE, CHEESECAKE FACTORY IS CELEBRATING WITH TWO NEW CHEESECAKE FLAVORS, BUT THAT’S NOT IT. DINE-IN GUESTS CAN GET ANY SLICE OF CHEESECAKE FOR HALF THE REGULAR MENU PRICE. The offer is only valid for dine-in customers on July 30 and is limited to one per guest. TYPICALLY, WHEN MAKING CHEESECAKE, YOU ARE USING THIS TYPE OF CHEESE.

CREAM CHEESE

RICOTTA CHEESE

3. Bruce Willis was the star of the latest celebrity to be roasted on the Comedy Channel. Demi Moore, Martha Stewart and Cybill Shepherd were among those who roasted Bruce. Now before making Die Hard, Pulp Fiction or Sin City, Bruce Willis starred in this late 1980s dramedy alongside Cybill Shepherd. What was the name of the show?

(Moonlighting)

4. IT’S OFFICIAL, FORMER CLEVELAND INDIAN JIM THOME IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE BASEBALL HALL OF FAME. JIM THOME WORE WHICH NUMBER AS A MEMBER OF THE CLEVELAND INDIANS? 11? 21? OR 25?

25

5. Over the weekend, National Lampoon’s Animal House turned FORTY YEARS OLD! If you forgot the plot, it’s about a group of misfit fraternity students who challenge the college dean! But can you name the college where the fraternity took on the administration?

(Faber College)