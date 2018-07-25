Trump Toohey: What's the Name of this Christmas Rock Hard Cake?

It’s CHRISTMAS IN JULY! Deck the halls, drink egg nog and be festive! You better start getting gifts together now before THIS crazy-shopping day the Friday after Thanksgiving…

(Black Friday)

This Friday at Kripsy Kreme, you can buy a dozen doughnuts and for ONE extra dollar get another dozen doughnuts. It’s a buy one get one for a dollar folks! Details up at Star102cleveland.com. Now this Christmas goodie is not a doughnut, but is a rock solid cake which has become a gag gift.

(Fruitcake)

Happy Culinarians Day! Celebrate by giving shout outs to your favorite cooks of all time. Now in this 2007 Pixar movie, the main chef is a rat named Remy who befriends Linguini, the garbage boy. Together, they learn to cook. What movie is this?

(Ratatouille)

Demi Lovato was hospitalized yesterday following speculation of an overdose. She’s awake and with family according to recent reports. In 2012 and 2013, Demi Lovato served as a judge on this reality show which isn’t around any longer. Was it the X Factor? The Voice? Or The Singoff?

(The X Factor)

Jennifer Lopez wwas showing off her abs as part of her 49th Birthday celebration..meanwhile, my abs are still missing so please look out for them. In one of her hit songs, Jenny sings, “Used to have a little now I have a lot/No matter where I go I know I came from the Bronx!)” Which song is that J Lo lyrics from?

(Jenny from the Block)

BONUS TIEBREAKER QUESTION: Without going over, how much did Kevin Love make with his new 4-year contract with the Cavs?

(120 million)