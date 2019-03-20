Trump Toohey: What's The Name of The Boy In Toy Story?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 3/20/19

March 20, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
1.     Spring is here!  Well, almost.  5:58pm today.  Which holiday happens in the spring?  Easter?  Halloween?  Christmas?

 

 

 

  
Easter


2.     The Greater Cleveland Aquarium has made some upgrades.  For the first time, the aquarium is adding birds, while also becoming the only location in Ohio to feature an endangered weedy sea dragon.  Is the aquarium located on the west bank of the flats?  Or east bank?  

 

 

 

 

West Bank
3.     The first full trailer for Toy Story 4 is out, and we are excited!  It’ll be in movie theaters on June 21st.  What is the boy’s first name in the first three films who is the owner of Sheriff Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys.  He lived with his mother, and sister Molly.  

 

 

 

 

Andy Davis  
4.     James Corden is hosting The Tonys this year which is happening in June. When was the last time he hosted the Tony Awards? 2015? 2016? 2017?

 

 

 

 

2016
5. Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ is expected to open up in first place over the box office weekend with $45-50 million dollars. Jordan Peele first directed this Oscar winning 2017

 

 

 

Get Out

