Trump Toohey: What's The Name of Ariel's Yellow Fish Friend In The Little Mermaid?

1. Cow Appreciation Day is coming up - mark your calendar for July 9th for free Chick fil A. When you say “Thank you” to a Chick Fil A employee, what do they say in return? You’re Welcome? My Pleasure? Or Just Move Along?



My Pleasure

2. We’ve officially got an Ariel for the upcoming live-action movie of “The Little Mermaid.” Halle Bailey will play the role. Can you give me the name of the bright yellow and blue fish that is a major character in the 1989 version of “The Little Mermaid”. He is Ariel's best friend, who regularly embarks on her adventures despite his cowardly demeanor.

Flounder

3. Rumors swirled that Megan McCain would be leaving the view but the network says it’s not true. Which cable network hosts The View? ABC, NBC, CBS?

ABC

4. All Star Week in Cleveland begins today! There will be a LOT going on downtown. All of the details on the Jen and Tim show page at star102cleveland.com. Your Cleveland Indians have 3 all stars this year. Can you name two of them?

Francisco Lindor

Brad Hand

Carlos Santana

5. Spider-Man: Far From Home earned $27 million at Wednesday’s box office, breaking a record previously owned by which superhero film?

Avengers: Endgame