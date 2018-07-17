Trump Toohey: What's The Most Awarded Music Video in VMA History?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 7/17/18

July 17, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
1.      THE ROCK’S NEW MOVIE, “SKYSCRAPER”, IS NOT DOING WELL AT THE BOX OFFICE.  THE MOVIE COST $125 MILLION TO MAKE, AND ONLY MADE $25 MILLION THE FIRST WEEKEND.  YIKES.  WHAT IS THE ROCK’S ACTUAL NAME?  

 

 


DWAYNE JOHNSON 


2.      TAYLOR SWIFT IS COMING TO TOWN, AND TONIGHT IS THE NIGHT.  CAN YOU GIVE US THE TITLE OF ANY OF TAYLOR SWIFT’S 6 STUDIO ALBUMS?  

 

 

TAYLOR SWIFT
FEARLESS
SPEAK NOW
RED 
1989 
REPUTATION    


3.      The 36th Annual Cleveland Irish Cultural Festival is happening at Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea, and we have tickets every day this week at 6:10.  Event details are up at Clevelandstar102.com. Now, I hope they have this irish delicacy: it’s a quick bread made with buttermilk which forgoes traditional yeast for baking soda. Which irish bread am I? 

 

 


(Soda Bread)


4.      UH OH…UH OH!  AMAZON PRIME DAY WASN’T SO PRIMEEEE.  MANY ONLINE SHOPPERS RAN INTO A SNAG AS THEY WERE TRYING TO SHOP AND RECEIVED THE “UH OH , SOMETHING WENT WRONG ERROR” ON THE SCREEN ALONG WITH A PICTURE OF THIS ANIMAL. 

 

 


DOG


5.      Its official: The 2018 VMA nominations are out for the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards and recent chart-topper Cardi B has the most nominations with TEN! Now what is the most awarded music video in VMA history? “Slegehammer” by Peter Gabriel? A-Ha’s “Take On Me” or Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance”? 

 

 


Sledgehammer – 9
Bad Romance -  7
Take On Me – 6  

