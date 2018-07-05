Trump Toohey: What's Kylie Minogue's Signature Song? Heath Ledger Played Which Batman Villain?

1. Did you have a good fourth of July? We hope so! Now THIS singer, usually backed by the E. Street Band, sang “Born In the USA”



(Bruce Springsteen)



2. In what’s considered a ‘landmark’ for the comic series, Batman and Catwoman got married! Fans are divided about how they feel about the decision, but this feels like a long time coming. Now thisBatman villain is kind of a clown with his notorious green hair and red lips. Heath Ledger played this character in the 2008 megahit, “The Dark Knight”



(The Joker)



3. HUEY LEWIS IS A BIRTHDAY BOY TODAY. WHO DOESN’T LOVE HUEY LEWIS? ESPECIALLY BECAUSE OF THIS SONG THAT WAS RELEASED WAY BACK IN 1985 THAT WAS ON THE “BACK TO THE FUTURE” SOUNDTRACK. BY THE WAY, IT WAS THE ONLY SONG RELEASED FROM THAT SOUNDTRACK.



POWER OF LOVE



4. 30 years ago, Kylie Minogue released her debut album! True fans of pop music know about the ‘Australian’ Madonna. And while she never really broke into the US, she did have a very popular worldwide hit that went #1 in forty countries. It’s known for it’s hook: la, la, la, and it’s about being very infatuated with someone that their ‘lovin’ is all I think about’



(Can’t Get You Out Of My Head)



5. OH BABY ‘HOUSE OF CARDS’ RELEASED A NEW TEASER YESTERDAY CELEBRATING CLARIE’S INDEPENDENCE. KEVIN SPACEY, NO LONGER WITH THE SHOW, PLAYED THE ROLE OF FRANK UNDERWOOD WHO IN THE FIRST SEASON STARTED THE SHOW AS A CONGRESSMAN FROM THIS STATE.

SOUTH CAROLINA