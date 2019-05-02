Trump Toohey: What's Kevin O’Leary's Nickname On Shark Tank?

1. Applebee’s brings us a new cheap cocktail every month and this year, they’re going back to the drink that started it all: the Dollarita. It’s their old school blend of this liquor and margarita mix, served on the rocks.



Tequila



2. Spongebob Squarepants turns TWENTY years old! What is the name of Mr. Krabs’ daughter? Jewel, Pearl, Crystal



Pearl

3. The design firm Milkmen Design from here in Clevecland will be on Shark Tank this Sunday night - they’ve designed the “Saucemoto Dip Clip”. The clip, to help you dip. Kevin O’Leary who is a shark on the show, has a nickname and really the nickname was given to him during an early season of the show. What’s his nickname on Shark Tank?

Mr. Wonderful

4. Wheel of Fortune Auditions Are Coming To Cleveland! Details online at star102cleveland.com. Which one of these is not on the wheel since 2015? 400, 550 or 650?

400

5. Sara Gilbert is leaving "The Talk" this summer. It looks like Marie Osmond is going to be her replacement. The announcement will be reportedly be made next week. Her brother Donnie was revealed as which animal on The Masked Singer.

Peacock