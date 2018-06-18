Trump Toohey: What's The Highest Grossing Basketball Movie of All Time?

1. WHICH STAR102 ARTIST WAS AT BLOSSOM LAST NIGHT? THEY’RE KNOWN FOR NUMEROUS SONGS INCLUDING “BELIEVER” AND “WHATEVER IT TAKES”.



IMAGINE DRAGONS



2. Jay-Z and Beyonce surprised the world and dropped their new collaborative album, “Love Is Everything” over the weekend. The two artists have been dropping solo albums for years now. Together, do Jay and Bey have MORE or LESS than TWENTY SOLO albums?



(LESS- 18. Jay has 12, Bey has 6)



3. Tonight is the MTV Movie and TV Awards, airing at 9pm on MTV. For those who win, they’re presented with a statue which is in the shape of a very popular theatre snack. What snack is the award designed after?



(Popcorn, the statue is called ‘the golden popcorn’ award)



4. Ted Cruz squeaked by Jimmy Kimmel in their basketball match: 11-9! The duo raised money for charity after trash-talking one another. NOW, what’s the highest grossing basketball movie of all time? White Men Can’t Jump, Coach Carter or Space Jam?



(Space Jam – 90mil, White Men Can’t Jump – 76mil, Coach Carter – 67million)



5. 10 years ago yesterday, Miley Cyrus dropped her first non-Hannah Montana related song. It was called ‘7 Things’ and was a bit of scathing attack against her ex-boyfriend, a famous musician and Disney star. Who was the song about?



(Nick Jonas)