Trump Toohey: What's The Capital of California?

1. A Raccoon scaled the side of a minnesota skyscraper and caught the world by both its cuteness and bravery. I can’t help but remember another popular animal named April. She caught the nation’s attention during her pregnancy. What animal was April? An Elephant, A Giraffe or a Rhino?

(Giraffe)



2. Avengers: Infinty War became the fourth film to earn $2 billion globally in the box office. The other three include 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2009’s Avatar. But it also includes WHAT historical romance flick from 1997?



(Titanic)



3. Once again, California Voters will get to vote about whether or not the state should be spilt into three new states: Northern California, California, Southern California. No worries, only about 16% of Californians agree to split the state. Geography time! What’s the capital of California?

(Sacramento)



4. 28 years ago, Mariah Carey released her self-titled debut studio album. The album spawned a very incredible career for the young Mariah Carey who was only twenty at the time of the album’s release. The album had FOUR #1 Billboard singles...can you name ANY of the four?



(Vision of Love, Love Takes Time, Someday, I Don’t Want to Cry)



5. Happy Birthday to Tim Allen! He's known for so many acting roles from the voice of Buzz Lightyear, to the Santa Claus Trilogy to his brekathrough role o nthe show "Home Improvement". He played the character Tim The Toolman Taylor on the show. What was his wife's name on the show?

(Jill Taylor)