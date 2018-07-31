Trump Toohey: What Young British Actress Stars In 'Stranger Things'

1. The Big Mac is turning 50 and to celebrate the iconic burger, McDonald’s is giving customers the chance to get one for free. You just need a “MacCoin”. The MacCoins are McDonald’s own “global currency” that will come with Big Macs starting this week and can be redeemed for another Big Mac. Can you give me the name of this primary clown mascot that McDonald’s has used for years?

Ronald McDonald



2. HAPPY NATIONAL AVOCADO DAY! GOOD NEWS FOR YOU AS YOU CAN GET FREE GUAC AT CHIPOTLE. ORDER ONLINE, OR ON THEIR MOBILE APP, TO GET A FREE SIDE OF GUAC TODAY. I JUST NEED YOU TO SPELL AVOCADO.

A-V-O-C-A-D-O

3. Alex Trebek admitted yesterday that he’s probably not coming back after his contract is up in 2020 as the host of Jeopardy! Can you imagine Jeopardy without Alex Trebek? What game show involves 26 suitcases which each contain a different sum of money? Answer in the form of a jeopardy question.



What is Deal or No Deal?



4. If you’re a Stranger Things fan…well, we have some bad news for you. Season 3 won’t be out until the summer of 2019!! The star of Stranger Things is this young british actor who already has an Emmy nomination under her belt.



(Millie Bobby Brown)



5. Mila Kunis explained on an interview yesterday that she and Ashton Kutcher started as a fling before becoming serious. The two actors have only been in one movie together, which was a 2014 remake which featured Cameron Diaz and was produced by Will Smith. Was it the Smurfs? The Lone Ranger? Or Annie?



(ANNIE)