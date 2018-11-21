Trump Toohey: What Year Did Wreck It Ralph Come Out?

1. If you haven’t, check out Christmas102.com for all of your Black Friday Deals! When is Black Friday? The Friday after Thanksgiving? Today? The first Friday in December?



The Friday after Thanksgiving



2. LeBron James is back in the CLE as the L.A. Lakers play the Cavs later on tonight at the Q. Can you give me the name of any of his children?



LeBron James Jr

Bryce

Zhuri



3. Bohemian Rhapsody has official become the 2nd highest grossing music biopic of all time. Domestically it’s at $128 million. In first place is a 2015 movie about Ice Cube, Dr. Dre and Eazy-E which made $161 million.



Straight Outta Compton



4. New movies out today include Creed II, Robin Hood and Ralph Breaks The Internet. The later is a sequel to Wreck It Ralph which came out in WHATyear? By the way, it was the same year that The Avengers, Pitch Perfect and Magic Mike were released.



2012



5. Katy Perry apparently had a very good year. According to "Forbes," the singer is the Highest Paid Woman in Music this year, earning $83 million. Taylor Swift was in second place followed by Beyonce. Rank them in order from youngest to oldest. Taylor Swift. Beyonce. Katy Perry



Taylor Swift – 28

Katy Perry – 34

Beyonce – 37