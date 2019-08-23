Trump Toohey: What Year Did The Titanic Sink?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 8/23/19

August 23, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will make its debut on September 9th.  The big news yesterday is that she will have the original 3 judges of American Idol on the show as she launched her career on the show.  Who were those three judges?  

 

 

 


Simon Cowell   
Paula Abdul  
Randy Jackson


2.     New to Netflix is the third season of Thirteen Reasons Why. Which weather season did Thirteen Reasons Why debut in, back in 2017? Spring, Summer or Fall?

 

 

 

 


March 31st- Spring ​


3.     Taylor Swift’s new album dropped today and is entitled “Lover”.  Her first song released from this album was the song “Me!”  What was the first song released from her last album, “Reputation”? 

 

 

 

 

 

Look What You Made Me Do
4.     The Titanic, which I’m told there was a movie about, was visited by divers for the first time in 14 years, and the ship was found in the process of being swallowed up by the ocean floor and ravaged by metal-eating bacteria.  What year did that bad boy sink?  1902?  1912?  1922?  

 

 

 

 

 

1912
5.     Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam donated $4.5 million to Cleveland’s music programs. Let’s play a round of Mention That Music! This genre of music combined rocksteady and reggae and is known for a ‘walking bass line’.

 

 

 

 

 

Ska

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - August 23rd 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
A Special Wish Foundation Hosts "It's Always Sunny In Treehouse" WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk To Bar 32 About Their Exclusive Air Show Watch Party WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - August 16th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
The Cleveland Pickle Fest WDOKFM: On-Demand
Mapleside Farms Calls In About Their Baker Mayfield Maze WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes