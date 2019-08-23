Trump Toohey: What Year Did The Titanic Sink?

1. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will make its debut on September 9th. The big news yesterday is that she will have the original 3 judges of American Idol on the show as she launched her career on the show. Who were those three judges?



Simon Cowell

Paula Abdul

Randy Jackson



2. New to Netflix is the third season of Thirteen Reasons Why. Which weather season did Thirteen Reasons Why debut in, back in 2017? Spring, Summer or Fall?



March 31st- Spring ​



3. Taylor Swift’s new album dropped today and is entitled “Lover”. Her first song released from this album was the song “Me!” What was the first song released from her last album, “Reputation”?

Look What You Made Me Do

4. The Titanic, which I’m told there was a movie about, was visited by divers for the first time in 14 years, and the ship was found in the process of being swallowed up by the ocean floor and ravaged by metal-eating bacteria. What year did that bad boy sink? 1902? 1912? 1922?

1912

5. Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam donated $4.5 million to Cleveland’s music programs. Let’s play a round of Mention That Music! This genre of music combined rocksteady and reggae and is known for a ‘walking bass line’.

Ska