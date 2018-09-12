Trump Toohey: What Year Did Subway Debut The 5 Dollar Footlong?

Jimmy Buffett will be serving margaritas with medical marijuana. His brand, Coral Reefer, was just licensed to a lifestyle company. Jimmy Buffett’s series of restaurants are called…

(Margaritaville)

Subway’s $5 footlongs will no longer be available at all nationwide locations. Franchise owners will choose if they want to continue the $5 footlong. What year did Subway debut the $5 Footlong promotion? 2006? 2008? 2010?

(2008)

Janet Jackson revealed that she had a ‘conversation’ about appearing at the Superbowl Halftime Show with Justin Timberlake. But that’s all she’s going to say. Since 2000, only TWO artists have appeared at the Halftime Show more than once. Can you name one of those artists?

(Beyoncé, Bruno Mars)

Remember when Viola Davis starred in the movie The Help? Well, Viola actually regrets her role as Aibileen, believing the movie didn’t provide a true voice for her character. There were five other leading women in The Help alongside Viola Davis, can you name ONE of them?

(Jessica Chastain, Bryce Dallas Howard, Allison Janney, Octavia Spencer, Emma Stone)

Chris Pratt is off the market, he was spotted at a winery with Katherine Schwarzenegger. Katherine is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and this TODAY show special anchor?

(Maria Shriver)