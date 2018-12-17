Trump Toohey: What Year Did Peanuts Begin?

1. Browns won Saturday night beating the Denver Broncos 17-16. Who do they play this Sunday at First Energy Stadium?



Cincinnati Bengals



2. In case you missed it yesterday, know that the next time the Browns get an interception during a game, you can get a free small curly fry at Arby’s the next day. Can you name any of the other 6 sides, on the Arby’s menu, other than plain curly fries?



Mox Sticks

Loaded Curly Fries

Jalapeno Bites

Steakhouse Onion Rings

Potato Cakes

Chopped Side Salad



3. SplashData has come out with their annual list of the Top 100 worst passwords. “123456” tops the list, followed by “password,” the fifth year in a row they've held the one and two spots. Speaking of numbers, who sings this track: "1, 2, 3"



Gloria Estefan



4. Charlie Brown, Snoopy and all the other giant-headed children will be headed to Apple’s upcoming streaming service! This will include NEW Peanuts series, shorts and specials. In which year did Peanuts the comic strip begin? 1950, 1952 or 1955?



1950



5. This weekend at the box office, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse went #1 with 35 million followed by The Mule at No. 2. The Mule is directed and stars Clint Eastwood. Put these three Clint Eastwood films in order from earliest to most recent: American Sniper, Million Dollar Baby and Gran Torino.



Million Dollar Baby (04)

Gran Torino (08)

American Sniper (14)