Trump Toohey: What Year Did The Parent Trap Come Out?

1. More than 25 million people subscribe to Hulu. The streaming service said today it added eight million new users in 2018. Is that more, or less, than Netflix?



Less – Netflix has almost 100 million subscribers



2. Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club premiered on MTV last night featuring Lindsay Lohan as a club manager. This is quite the far cry from her debut feature film, which was The Parent Trap. What YEAR did the Parent Trap debut? 1996, 1997 or 1998?



1998

3. Sears is getting one final chance to avoid liquidation. A bankruptcy judge has given the chairman and former CEO of Sears a deadline of 4 p.m. today to come up with a 120 million-dollar deposit. According to their website, 506 physical locations remain. This is a decline from how many stores in 2010? 1500? 2500? Or 3500?



3500



4. It’s BAAAAAAACCKK, The Masked Singer..tonight 9pm on FOX. SPOILER ALERT: Antonio Brown was revealed as the first celeb behind the mask to go home. Which animal was his costume during last week’s show?



HIPPO



5. The upcoming Barbie live-action film has found its Barbie! Margot Robbie will be playing the role. Margot Robbie only has one Oscar nomination. It was for WHAT 2017 biographical film?



I, Tonya