Trump Toohey: What Year Did The Original Mary Poppins Come Out?

1. MAYOCHUP IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING, AND COMING TO THE U.S.! YOU CAN VOTE TODAY ON WHICH CITY THE NEW CONDIMENT WILL FIRST BE AVAILABLE. MAYOCHUP, IS THE COMBINATION OF THESE TWO ITEMS.



MAYO AND KEYCHUP



2. HAPPY NATIONAL CHEESEBURGER DAY! ALL OF TODAY’S DEALS CAN BE FOUND ON THE JEN AND TIM SHOW PAGE AT STAR102CLEVELAND.COM. Fill in the blank of this Jimmy Buffet song: Cheeseburger in _____.

Paradise



3. Last night the Emmys went down, and if you missed it we have a list of winners at Star102Cleveland.com. The biggest winner by far was Amazon’s ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ which won 5 awards. The show’s main character, Miriam Maisel is a Jewish housewife living in New York City in 1958. What’s her nickname on the show?



Midge



4. The trailer for Mary Poppins Returns dropped last night and it’s absolutely magical. The original Mary Poppins starred Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke and came out in what year? 1960, 1964 or 1968?



(1964)



5. According to sources, Julie Chen is exiting The Talk. She will still host Big Brother. When ‘The Talk’ started in 2010, Julie was one of the original co-hosts along with Sara Gilbert and Sharon Osbourne. Can you name one of the other two original co-hosts?



(Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini) (both only stayed for the first season)