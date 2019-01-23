Trump Toohey: What Year Did Oreos Launch Their Double Stuffed Oreos: 1974, 1984 or 1994?

1. Current Cleveland Indians first base coach and former player, Sandy Alomar Jr., will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 19th Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. Sandy played which position for the majority of his pro career? Catcher? First Base? Outfield?



Catcher



2. Chelsea Clinton is expecting her third child. How old was Chelsea when she, Bill and Hillary, moved into the White House in January of 1993? 12? 13? Or 14?



12 – her birth date is February 27th of 1980



3. The Oscar Nominations are out! We got the full list at star102cleveland.com. Glenn Close is up for Best Actress, her seventh nomination. She holds the record for being the actress with the most nominations without winning. In the 1987 film “Fatal Attraction”, what actor plays the man she’s having an affair with?



Michael Douglas



4. What a tasty day it is today…National PIE DAY! Time to play a round of Pick That Pie! This type of pie consists of a ‘special type of air filling usually made by filing meringue with gelatin’.



Chiffon Pie



5. Oreo “The Most Stuf” is here. If you thought double stuff wasn’t enough creme, take it to the next level. Oreos were introduced in 1912, but what year were double stuff introduced to us? 1974? 1984? Or 1994?



1974