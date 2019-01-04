Trump Toohey: What Year Did The Notebook Come Out?

1. The Flats are offering free parking through the end of February so you can enjoy places like Margaritaville, Thirsty Dog and Big Bang. So are we speaking of the East Bank of the flats? Or the west bank?



EAST



2. It’s National Spaghetti Day, which means it’s time to play a round of NAME THAT PASTA! This pasta comes as square, or rectangle, sheets that sometimes have fluted edges.



Lasagna



3. The Ryan Gosling/Rachel McAdams movie "The Notebook" is being turned into a musical. Ingrid Michaelson is writing the music and lyrics for the show. The Notebook was released in Jun of what year? 2003? 2004? Or 2005?



2004



4. The national box office figures are out for 2018 and Disney leads with the No. 1 and No. 2 most profitable movies of the year. Can you name one of those two movies?



Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War



5. The Golden Globe Awards are Sunday night on NBC - Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will host. A couple of films nominated for Best Motion Picture Drama are Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star is Born. Which film won in that category last year? Dunkirk? The Shape of Water? Or Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri