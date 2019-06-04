Trump Toohey: WHAT YEAR Did iTunes Debut?

1. Are Bradley Cooper and his supermodel girlfriend about to break up? A source claims their relationship is "hanging on by a thread". Maybe those rumors were true about him and this co-star of “A Star is Born”.



Lady Gaga



2. Jay-Z has become the first hip-hop artist to be worth a billion dollars. Most people thought it was this rapper due to his Beats brand with Apple, but was only personally worth $800-million at the time.



Dr Dre



3. Hallmark is dropping two Christmas movies in July: Christmas Camp on July 7th and A Merry Christmas Match on July 13th. How many original Hallmark Christmas Movies dropped last year? It was either 34, 36 or 38?



36​



4. Well, iTunes is going away! Instead of iTunes, they’ll have Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV. WHAT YEAR did iTunes debut, to rush in the digital age? 2000, 2001 or 2002?



2001



5. Today’s final question is a question that James Holzhauer from Jeopardy answered incorrectly: A 2016 interview with this Batman actor found him looking sad; the internet then made him the meme we deserve.



Ben Affleck

He guessed Christian Bale