Trump Toohey: WHAT YEAR Did "Ghostbusters" (The Original) Come Out?

1. The Rascal Flatts restaurant that was supposed to come to the Flats isn’t happening. That’s ok, lots of places call the east bank of the flats home. Like Jimmy Buffet’s place….named what?

Margaritaville

2. Move over Oscars, because the Grammies has a host, that being Alicia Keys! Does Alicia Keys have more or less than 10 Grammies?

MORE – 15

3. Netflix prices are going up again - you can expect your bill to go up 13-to-18-percent. Which of these shows is NOT a Netflix original? House of Cards? Bloodline? Or Riverdale?

Riverdale

4. It looks like Ariana Grande will be adding another summer festival to her schedule. She’s already confirmed to play Coachella and now "Variety" reports she’s also been locked down to play Lollapalooza, which takes place, August 1st to 4th. In which state…?

ILLINOIS – Chicago’s – Grant Park

5. A new Ghostbusters movie is in the works! To quote the director, “This is the next chapter in the original franchise, this is not a reboot”. Sony Pictures has the film slated for Summer 2020. WHAT YEARdid the original Ghostbusters movie come out?

1984