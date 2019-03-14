Trump Toohey: What Year Did Facebook Buy Instagram?

1. Happy Pi Day! Today’s March 14th, aka 3/14. Pi is the mathematical ratio for WHAT shape? A circle? A square? Or a pentagon?

Circle

2. The Browns wasted NO time in putting the Odell Beckham Jr. jersey on sale at the Browns Pro Shop. Odell will be bringing his jersey number from the Giants to the Browns. What number is that? 11, 13 or 15

13

3. SNL has booked Kit Harrington and Emma Stone as hosts for early April. Kit Harrington is widely known for playing this character on Game of Thrones.

Jon Snow

4. Did you have some troubles on Instagram and Facebook last night? Well so did millions of others! Facebook says the problems are not because of a hack. WHAT YEAR did Facebook purchase Instagram for a billion dollars in cash and stock? 2012, 2014 or 2016?

2012

5. Lori Loughilin was ordered to post a $1 million bond after appearing in court yesterday all because of a college admissions scandal. Before her stunt on Full House, Lori played “Jody Travis” from 1980 to 1983 on what CBS soap opera?

The Edge of Night