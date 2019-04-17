Trump Toohey: What Year Did The Cuyahoga River Catch On Fire?

1. The Cleveland Browns, and the rest of the NFL, will find out their schedule later on tonight at 8pm. Go Browns! Name any other NFL Team, NOT names The Steelers.



Your choice



2. Barrio is opening their 6th location. This time, on Water St in Kent. Barrio is best known for its _____. Tacos? Burgers? Pasta?



Tacos



3. E.L. James, author of Fifty Shades of Grey dropped her new book ‘The Mister’. Which of these songs was put on the soundtrack for the FIRST Fifty Shades of Grey movie? Love Me Like You Do, I Don’t Want To Live Forever or For You?



Love Me Like You Do



4. Is Taylor Swift getting married?! Most people think that it’s new music that’s dropping on 4/26, but now there are rumors that maybe the heart that she posted on Instagram is an engagement ring! Swift is the youngest person to win this Grammy Award. Album of the Year? Song of the year? Best Pop Solo Performnace?



Album of the Year



5. American Rivers has announced The Cuyahoga River as the ‘River of The Year’. WHAT YEAR did the Cuyahoga River catch fire? 1959? 1969? 1979?



1969