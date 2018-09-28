Trump Toohey: What Year Did The Book "The Polar Express" Come Out?

1. McDonald's is removing the preservatives from its burgers. Well, most of its burgers. Name any McDonalds sandwhich.



DUH



2. Necco Wafers and Sweethearts will not be going extinct! The Spangler Candy Company, the manufacturer of Dum Dum Suckers, will be soon be producing them. Which one of these flavors has NEVER been a Dum Dum sucker flavor? Mango, Pear or Tangerine?

Pear



3. Coming to theaters this weekend…SMALLFOOT! A Yeti is convinced that the elusive creatures known as "humans" really do exist. Any idea who voices “Migo”, the yeti who is the star of the movie?



Channing Tatum



4. Tom Hanks is ready to be your neighbor. Sony Pictures has released the first photo of the actor as Fred Rogers from the upcoming and yet-untitled film about the iconic children's show host slated for released in October of 2019. List these Tom Hanks movies in order from earliest release, to most recent. Forrest Gump. Saving Private Ryan. Apollo 13.

Forrest Gump – 1994

Apollo 13 – 1995

Saving Private Ryan - 1998



5. CHOO CHOO! The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is bringing back The Polar Express! Tickets go on sale next week. What year was the book “The Polar Express” released? 1980? 1985? 1990?



1985