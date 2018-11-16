Trump Toohey: What Year Did The Andy Griffin Show End?

1. It’s a Bye Week for your Cleveland Browns. So, who do they play this weekend?



NOBODY



2. Carl Monday is leaving Channel 19 after being there for 12 years. Carl is well known for wearing this article of clothing.



Trenchcoat



3. Lee Child’s series of books about Jack Reacher will be turned into a television series! You might remember the 2012 movie which starred WHICH actor?



Tom Cruise



4. The late, great Andy Williams was not just a Christmas music singing machine. He hosted The Andy Williams Show from 1962 to what year?!? 1971? 1975? 1977?



1971



5. New movies this weekend include Viola Davis’ “Widows” and the second movie in the Harry Potter spin-off, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald”. The movie will feature a younger version of what Headmaster of Hogwarts who acts as Harry’s mentor in the first six books? Full name please!



Albus Dumbledore