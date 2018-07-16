Trump Toohey: What Was The Song of The Summer in 2011?

1. Snails are apparently the hot ingredient of the summer according to Bloomberg…sounds like a great future Tasty Tuesday to me! Snails are best served under this French name for both the snail and the dish.



(Escargot)



2. Bruce Willis has clarified that Die Hard is NOT a Christmas movie, even though the film does take place during Christmas. Now Die Hard was the seventh most grossing movie of 1988, but what was the most grossing movie of 1988? It stared Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman in this Oscar-award winning film



(Rain Man)



3. FRANCE IS THE CHAMPION OF THE 2018 WORLD CUP. THE NEXT MEN’S WORLD CUP WILL TAKE PLACE IN HOW MANY YEARS? 1? 2? OR 4?



4



4. WILL FERRELL IS A BIRTHDAY BOY! WHICH MOVIE IS HIS HIGHEST GROSSING MOVIE AT THE BOX OFFICE, OF THESE THREE? ELF? ANCHORMAN 2? TALLADEGA NIGHTS: THE BALLAD OF RICKY BOBBY?



ELF - $173 MILLION

TALLADEGA NIGHTS - $148 MILLION

ANCHORMAN 2 - $127



5. Did you know that Billboard keeps tabs on the ‘Songs of the Summer’ ? For instance, last year, Despacito was the song of the summer. In 2012, it was “Call Me Maybe”. What year was “Party Rock Anthem” the song of the summer?



(2011)