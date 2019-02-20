Trump Toohey: What Was Rihanna's Most Recent Single? Who Was Lady Gaga's 1st Fiance?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 2/20/19

February 20, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
1.      Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have called it quits.  The straw that broke the camel’s back was when he got caught making out with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.  Is she older or younger than her sister, Kim?  

 

 

 


Younger – 34
Kim is 38


2.      Imagine Dragons will headline this year’s Concert for Legends which will wrap up the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.  Imagine Dragons have one Grammy win.  It’s for “Best Rock Performance” for which song?  Thunder?  Radioactive?  Or Demons  

 

 

 


Radioactive


3.      The trailer for the Motley Crue biographical-drama came out yesterday. The film, called “The Dirt”, will be released on March 22nd. What’s the name of the bassist of Motley Crue?

 

 

 


Nikki Sixx ​


4.      Lady Gaga’s engagement is over.  A rep for the Oscar-nominated singer has confirmed to “People” that the couple has split.  This is Gaga’s second engagement to fall through. She was previously engaged toTHIS actor who she was with for five years.  

 

 

 


Taylor Kinney


5.      Happy 30th birthday today to Rihanna. She’s expected to release new music this year. Which song was her last solo single? The song’s refrain starts with “and babe I’m fist-fighting with fire, just to get close to you”.

 

 

 

 


Love On The Brain

