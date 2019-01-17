Trump Toohey: What Was The Q Arena Called From 1994-2005?

1. There was a topping-off ceremony at Quicken Loans Arena YESTERDAY as they raised the final steel beam - which was a milestone for Q transformation project. Quicken Loans Arena was formerly named this, from 1994-2005?



Gund Arena



2. Santana is going on tour - and they’re coming to Cleveland. The tour will stop at the Blossom Music Center July 7. What was the name of that Santana/Rob Thomas song from 1999, with the lyrics “And it's just like the ocean under the moon. Oh, it's the same as the emotion that I get from you”?



Smooth



3. Another live-Action reboot is happening over at Disney, and this time it’s for Hunchback of Notre Dame! The story follows Quasimodo and what character who is portrayed as a gypsy? It’s either Emeralda, Esmeralda or Eleralda



Esmeralda



4. Last night was another installment of the new hit show “The Masked Singer”. Celebrities faced off in disguise once again, and this week it was the deer that got the boot. That still leaves nine more disguised celebs to uncover – Can you name 2 of the remaining masks to be revealed?



Rabbit, Alien, Raven, Poodle, Bee, Lion, Monster, Unicorn, and Peacock



5. A new show is coming to Netflix starring Steve Carrell and produced with Greg Daniels, the guy behind the office. No details on the show except its title: “Space Force”. Steve Carrell was a leading role in three movies in 2018. Can you name any of them?



Beautiful Boy, Vice, Welcome to Marwen