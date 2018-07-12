Trump Toohey: What Was The Original Name For Cleveland's Hockey Team?

1. THIS JENNER SISTER IS ON THE COVER OF “FORBES: AMERICAN WOMEN BILLIONAIRES” ISSUE. HER NET WORTH? $900 MILLION DOLLARS.



KYLIE



2. 21 PILOTS ARE COMING TO TOWN. IT WAS ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY THAT THEY’LL COME TO THE Q ON OCTBER 23RD. THEIR NAME MIGHT BE “21 PILOTS”, BUT THE DUO ONLY CONTAINS THIS MANY MEMBERS.



2



3. THE CLEVELAND MONSTERS RELEASED THEIR SEASON SCHEDULE YESTERDAY WHICH KICKS OFF OCTOBER 5TH VS ROCKFORD. ON A THROWBACK THURSDAY, IF YOU REMEMBER, IT WAS A BIG DEAL WHEN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY RETURNED TO CLEVELAND IN 1992 WITH THIS TEAM, FROM 1992-2001 WHICH EVENTUALLY BECAME THE BARONS, AND THEN THE MONSTERS.



LUMBERJACKS



4. REMAKE ALERT! Cult classic Robocop will be seeing a remake, or a new installment. Now which one of these remakes is the highest grossing of the three when adjusted for inflation? 2005’s War of the Worlds, 2001’s Planet of the Apes, or 2004’s Godzilla?



(War of the Worlds)

War of the Worlds (327mil), Planet of the Apes (285mil), Godzilla (260mil).



5. Ariana Grande released a photo of her with Madonna which said, “Thank you…you know why”. Fans are speculating there is a collaboration in the works. Madonna’s had a couple of collaborations, but which one of these three did not hit the studio for a duet with Madonna: Prince? Michael Jackson? Or Britney Spears?



A: Michael Jackson

[Prince was featured on ‘Love Song’ off the Like a Prayer album, Madonna was featured on Britney Spears’ Me Against The Music in 2003.