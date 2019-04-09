Trump Toohey: What Was The Original Arena In Cleveland Called?

1. When Heinz Mayo tweeted that they created Heinz Cadbury Creme Mayonnaise, we all naturally assumed it was a joke. But the company went ahead and confirmed on twitter this odd condiment does indeed exist. The interior of a Cadbury Crème Egg is a sweet white and yellow fondant filling which mimics this part of a chicken egg.



The Inside/Yolk and egg white



2. The Walking Dead is getting a THIRD spin-off to debut in 2020. The Walking Dead is based off what source: a video game, comic book or a card game?



Comic book



3. Serena Williams may have confirmed rumors that Meghan and Harry are having a baby girl. During a recent interview while talking about Meghan, Williams said “My friend is pregnant and she was like, ‘My kid’s gonna do this,’ and I just looked at her and was like, ‘No, she’s not.” Who’s older? Meghan? Prince Harry?



Meghan – 37

Prince Harry – 34



4. The Cavs, the city of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County will make “major announcement” about future of the Q today. Originally built in 1937, and closing in 1974, what was the first name of this arena in Cleveland on Euclid Ave?



Cleveland Arena



5. We’re down to the Final Four of the Star 102 Binge Bracket. Stranger Things vs The Office. And Breaking Bad vs Friends. Only one of these shows were on for 10 seasons or more. Which one of these shows accomplished that feat?



Friends – 10 seasons

The Office – Season 9

Breaking Bad – Season 5

Stranger Things – 2 seasons