Trump Toohey: What Was New Coke's New Name From 1992-2002?

1. With Teachers Night Out VIP tickets up for grabs, can you name the late actor who played the role of English teacher, John Keating, in the movie Dead Poets Society?



Robin Williams

2. The Rock Hall is apologizing for music playing around 2 am 2 nights ago on a few of the Rock Box speakers downtown. I guess Red Hot Chili Peppers, among other artists, were basting throughout the city. Are the RHCP in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

Yes

3. The city of Cleveland is waiting to learn if it will host the NFL Draft in 2021. Which city hosted the NFL draft this year? Nashville? Miami? New York City?

Nashville

4. The new trailer for the Downton Abbey movie dropped. The film will be out this September. In the tv show, the fictional estate of Downton Abbey is located in which English county? Berkshire, Yorkshire or Derbyshire?

Yorkshire

5. New Coke is coming back as a marketing campaign for Stranger Things. New Coke was first introduced in 1985. New Coke was renamed WHAT in 1992 before being discontinued in July 2002?

Coke II