Trump Toohey: What Was Netflix’s First Interactive Project That Was Released in December 2018?

1. Parents, just a heads up as tomorrow (March 20th) is the first day of spring and to mark the change of season, Dairy Queen is giving us ice cream at its annual Free Cone Day event. Can you name THIS Dairy Queen Delight? Soft-serve mechanically blended with mix in ingredients such as sundae toppings and/or pieces of cookies, brownies, or candy.



BLIZZARD

2. There’s a video getting a lot of chatter - it’s a parody about the Browns. Its two guys dressed as Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr riding on a magic carpet flying through the skies of Cleveland. The Browns acquired Odell Beckham Jr from which team?



New York Giants

3. Apple debuted the new iPad Air and iPad Mini yesterday. Which one of these was NEVER an Apple product? Apple IV, Power Macintosh or Apple Lisa



Apple IV

4. Netflix announced its second interactive live-action project, You vs. Wild. On the show you’ll pick the decisions for Bear Grylls. What was netflix’s first interactive project released in December 2018?



Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

5. Nicollette Sheridan has weighed in on the college admissions scandal that involves her former “Desperate Housewives” co-star, Felicity Huffman. Basically, she threw her former co-star under the bus! From 1986-1993, Nicollette played Paige Matheson on this CBS prime time soap opera.

Knots Landing