Trump Toohey: What Was The Name of The Narnia Film Released in 2005?

1. It’s National Taco day! All of the deals can be found on the Jen and Tim show page at Star102cleveland.com. A double decker taco at Taco Bell: Is it a hard taco wrapped in a soft taco? Or a soft taco inside of a hard taco?



It’s a hard taco wrapped with a soft taco



2. It’s the 25th anniversary of the movie Hocus Pocus. And AMC is bringing it back to select theatres this month. What year did the movie hit theatres? 1993? 1983? Or 1973?



1993

3. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were in town yesterday. How do we know this? They visited LeBron James “I Promise” school yesterday. Who’s older? Jessica? Or Justin?



Justin – 37

Jessica – 36



4. New emojis including superheros, red-haired humans and mangos will be available on Apple devices later this fall, you can check out the details at star102cleveland.com. Emojis are based on these, old school emotional icons which used punctuation marks, numbers and letters to express moods and feelings.



Emoticons



5. Netflix is officially developing adaptations of The Chronicles of Narnia. The series is based on seven books by C.S. Lewis, three of which were made into box office smashes. The first movie was released in 2005 and featured Tilda Swinton as the main villain. What is the name of that movie?



The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe