Trump Toohey: What Was The Name of Maroon 5's Debut Album

1. YOUR CLEVELAND BROWNS PLAY TONIGHT AT FIRST ENERGY STADIUM. KICKOFF 8:20. ALL OF THE DETAILS, INCLUDING PARKING RESTRICTIONS ARE ONLINE ON THE JEN AND TIM SHOW PAGE. WHO DO THEY PLAY?



NEW YORK JETS



2. It’s official: LeBron James will be in Space Jam 2 which will be produced next year during the NBA off-season and will debut in 2020. Which basketball player stared in the original Space Jam?



(Michael Jordan)



3. KELLY CLARKSON IS GETTING HER OWN DAYTIME TALK SHOW. A ONE HOUR SHOW WHICH IS GETTING A PRIME SLOT BEING THE LEAD IN TO ELLEN. WHICH OTHER FORMER AMERICAN IDOL CONTESTANT HAS HER OWN TALK SHOW WITH BEN AARON. HINT: SHE FINISHED IN 6TH PLACE ON SEASON 5 OF AMERCAN IDOL.



KELLIE PICKLER



4. Emma Stone and Jonah Hill’s new Netflix series ‘Maniac’ drops tomorrow and the critics say it’s very good! Which Jonah Hill film came out first? Moneyball, The Wolf of Wall Street, Forgetting Sarah Marshall



Forgetting Sarah Marshall – 2008

Moneyball – 2011

The Wolf of Wall Street - 2013



5. It appears that Maroon 5 will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Maroon 5 had three hits off their debut album: Harder to Breathe, This Love and She Will Be Loved. What was the name of that album?



Songs About Jane