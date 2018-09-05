Trump Toohey: What Was The Name of Geoffrey Owens' Character On "The Cosby Show"

1. The pair of ruby red slippers stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in 2005 will finally be making their way back home. FBI officials announced at a press conference they have actually located the shoes from the 1939 movie, "The Wizard of Oz.”. In the movie “Wizard of Oz”, she used these shoes to walk down the ____ brick road.



Yellow



2. Julia Louis-Dreyfus said she feels ‘strong’ upon returning to set. Last year, Julia revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. What is the name of the show that Julia Louis-Dreyfus is currently starring in which airs on HBO?



(Veep)



3. NBC has ordered a 13-episode order for another Law and Order spinoff, this being ‘Law and Order: Hate Crimes’. The show is rumored to be dropping in the upcoming spring. While the regular Law and Order, and Law and Order SVU, remain the more popular, THIS spin-off follows detectives one of them played by Vincent D’Onofrio, and ran for ten seasons between 2001-2011.



(Law and Order: Criminal Intent)



4. You may have heard the recent rumblings about Colton Underwood being the next “Bachelor.” Well, the rumors are true. ABC has finally announced that the “Bachelorette” alum will be handing out roses next year. Who was the Bachelor last season, which was season 22?



Arie Luyenendyk Jr



5. Former Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens was interviewed by Good Morning America after a picture of him working at Trader Joe’s went viral. Many defended Owens and Owens himself said that he ‘embraces the dignity of hard work no matter the job’. What was his character’s name on “The Cosby Show”?



Elvin Tibideaux