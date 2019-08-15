Trump Toohey: What Was The Name of Chelsea Handler's Show on E!

1. Part of the land that used to be amusement park Geauga Lake is going to be turned into a mixed space of retail, residential and parkland. What was the first rollercoaster to be built in Geauga Lake? Hint: It was a wooden rollercoaster.



Big Dipper



2. The Feast of the Assumption kicks off in Little Italy today. Time to play a round of Identify that Italian! This pastry has a hard fried dough shell and is filled with creamy ricotta. Can you identify that Italian?



Cannoli ​



3. Chelsea Handler coming to town - at MGM Northfield. It’s her Life Will Be the Death of Me Stand-Up Comedy Tour, and those tickets are up for grabs right now. What was the name of her late night talk show that ran from 2007-2014 on the E! network?



Chelsea Lately



4. New Cleveland Browns sneakers come out today at Dicks Sporting Goods – they’re the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 -they’re brown and orange and feature the Browns logo. They cost $129. Who do the Browns play Saturday night?



Indianapolis Colts



5. Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’ split is turning ugly. He’s accusing her of cheating, and she’s accusing him of using drugs. Yikes. List these Miley songs in the order from earliest released, to most recent: The Climb. Wrecking Ball. Party in the USA.



The Climb – March 2009

Party – August 2009

Wrecking Ball – August 2013