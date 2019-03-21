Trump Toohey: What Was The Name of The Cat In Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood?

1. Jessica Simpson is now a mom of 3 - she and her husband, Eric Johnson, welcomed a 10 pound 13 oz baby girl named Birdie Mae. Jessica has a younger sister. What’s her name?



Ashlee

2. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter revealed that Bill and Ted 3 will be hitting theaters on Aug. 21, 2020 — that’s 31 years after the first film premiered. Did Keanu Reeves play the role of Bill? Ted? Or neither?

Ted

3. 90% of songwriting royalties from Ariana Grande’s song “7 Rings” will be going to the estates of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. “7 Rings” samples their song, “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music. Which of these is NOT mentioned in My Favorite Things: schnitzel, autumn or doorbells?



Autumn



4. Have you seen the trailer for Stranger Things Season 3? The new season will take place in the year 1985, and comes out on July 4th. What was the number 1 song on July 4th, 1985? Like A Virgin by Madonna, Heaven by Bryan Adams or We Built This City by Starship?



Heaven by Bryan Adams



5. There’s a new photo of Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers. And he is, as in looks just like, Mr. Rogers. Jen and Tim show page. In the neighborhood of make-believe, what was the name of the cat that would have a habit of adding the word “meow” into her sentences due to being a cat?



Henrietta Pussycat