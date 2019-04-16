Trump Toohey: What Was The Name of Bob Ross' PBS Show?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 4/16/2019

April 16, 2019
1.     Madonna just announced that her upcoming album will be called “Madame X” and it seems we won’t have to wait much longer to hear new music from it.  The singer just announced that the first single will be will be dropping tomorrow.  Name any Madonna song.  

 

 

 

 


2.     According to documents filed in Boston federal court, Lori Loughlin, and her husband, are going with “not guilty” on charges of federal fraud and money laundering.  Does she know that’s the opposite of guilty?  Anyway, they are accused of paying 500-grand in bribes to get her kids into which California college?  Notre Dame?  USC?  Or Duke?  

 

 

 


USC 


3.     Manifest was renewed for a 2nd season yesterday. Which of these is globally, the highest grossing film involving planes? Sully: Miracle on the Hudson, Pearl Harbor or Planes

 

 

 


Pearl Harbor - 450 million

 
4.     There’s a Bob Ross fundraiser at Fat Heads in Middleburg Heights coming up on May 10th.   He was the creator and host of thisinstructional television program that aired from 1983 to 1994 on PBS.  

 

 

 

 


The Joy of Painting


5.     Time to take a journey: Journey will have a nine-show residency at the Colosseum in Las Vegas. List the Journey songs in the correct order of release: Don’t Stop Belevin’, Faithfully, Any Way You Want It

 

 

 

 


Any Way You Want It (1980), Don’t Stop Believing (1982), Faithfully (1983)

