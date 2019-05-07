Trump Toohey: What Was Last Year's Met Gala Theme?

1. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their first child together. It was big news yesterday. So, was it a boy? Or a girl?



Boy

2. Wendy’s is bringing back spicy chicken nuggets. Ya! Those little nugs of goodness. Can you name two of the 6 dippy doo options at Wendy’s for those nugs?

Buttermilk Ranch, Creamy Sriracha, BBQ, Sweet & Sour, Honey Mustard, or Side of S’Awesome

3. This season of Game of Thrones, outside of episode 3, has not been good. Add to it, a cameo of a Starbucks cup made a guest appearance on episode 4 and it was not supposed to be there. Oops. Game of Thrones has how many episodes remaining this season, Season 8, which is its last? 2? 3? Or 4?

2

4. The Met Gala happened last night in New York. What was last year’s Met Gala Theme? It was either: Heavenly Bodies, Man and Machine or Punk: Chaos to Culture

Heavenly Bodies

5. Blink-182 and Lil Wayne are coming to Blossom in July. In the song ‘What’s My Age Again’, what is the age that ‘nobody likes you’ according to the chorus? It’s either 21, 23 or 25?

23