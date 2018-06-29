Trump Toohey: What Was The Highest Grossing Movie of 1984?

1. Ed Sheeran is being sued! His song “Thinking Out Loud” is pretty similar to “Let’s Get It On” a classic hit from THIS Prince of Motown.



(Marvin Gaye)



2. GARY BUSEY IS A BIRTHDAY BOY TODAY. SURE HE’S AN ACTOR WITH NUMEROUS ROLES OVER THE YEARS, BUT YOU MAY REMEMBER HIM FROM SEASON 21 OF THIS AMERICAN DANCE COMPETITION SHOW.

DANCING WITH THE STARS



3. THEY’RE BAAAACK. ANYONE WHO LIVES OR WORKS ALONG THE LAKE OR RIVERS KNOWS THAT THE HEAT BRINGS THESE FLYING PESTS BACK TO THE AREA. DESPITE THEIR NAME, THEY DON’T USUALLY SHOW UP IN THE MONTH OF MAY.



MAYFLIES



4. The popular musical, Hamilton is coming to Cleveland for the first time and a lottery has been announced to get your hands on the sought-after tickets. Thirty-seven tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each. HAMILTON IS A MUSICAL ABOUT THE LIFE OF THIS AMERICAN FOUNDER FATHER.

ALEXANDER HAMILTON



5. Bad news for Indiana Jones fans, the fifth installment will be pushed from its original 2020 release due to script issues. But let’s hope that means it won’t be as bad as Crystal Skull, the fourth movie. Now, in 1984, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom racked up 179 million and placed third overall as the highest grossing movie of 1984. But which of these became the highest grossing movie of 1984? (Beverly Hills Cop, Ghostbusters or The Karate Kid?)

1.

Beverly Hills Cop

$234,760,478

2.

Ghostbusters

$229,242,989

3.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

$179,870,271

4.

Gremlins

$153,083,102

5.

The Karate Kid

$90,815,558