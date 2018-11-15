Trump Toohey: What Was The First Song We Played After We Switched?

1. Christmas 102 has begun! What was the first song we played to kick off Christmas music this morning?



Burl Ives “Holly Jolly Christmas”



Hasbro made a new version of "Monopoly," "Monopoly For Millennials". The tagline on the box says, "Forget real estate. You can't afford it anyway." Instead of real estate, players gain "experience points". In the classic edition of Monopoly, can you name two of the original 4 railroads on the board?



B&O Railroad

Reading Railroad

Pennsylvania Railroad

Short Line (Short Fast Line)



3. "Bachelor" stars Arie Luyendyk Jr and Laura Burnham are expecting their first child. They confirmed the news exclusively to Us Weekly. Who did Arie chose, and then change his mind about, during his season of the Bachelor when he ended up choosing Laura?



Becca



4. Today is America Recycles Day! Can you name the 3 ‘R’s of recycling?



Reduce, Reuse, Recycle



5. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are looking into surrogacy. In what year did the two announce that they were dating?



November 2015