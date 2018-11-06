Trump Toohey: What Was The First Single Off of 'Spice' by Spice Girls?

1. Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away and the line of Thanksgiving Dinner-flavored chips Pringles came out with last year is making a comeback for the holiday. You can get the three-pack of flavors: turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. But don’t hit your supermarket…you get these online. Name any flavor of Pringle.





2. You Cleveland Cavaliers officially have a new head coach. His name? Larry Drew. He took over for this former Cavs coach that was let go just days ago.



Tyronn Lue



3. The Spice Girls are coming back together for a summer tour. Unfortunately it’s happening only in the UK, and will be without Victoria Beckham. Their first album, Spice, was released in 1996. What was the FIRST single off that album?



Wannabe



4. People has named the SEXIEST MAN ALIVE...the honors this year go to Idris Elba! Which one of these is not a movie featuring Idris Elba? American Gangster, Thor or Inception?



Inception



5. It was a double elimination night last night on “Dancing with the Stars”. Can you name either contestant that got the boot?



DeMarcus Ware and John Schneider